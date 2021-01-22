Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, one of the most loved couples of Telugu Cinema, have set major relationship goals. The duo, who met each other on the sets of Vamsi, dated for about four years and then in 2005 they tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. And today being Namrata’s birthday, how can the Prince of Tollywood not post something special for his ladylove. Fans were eagerly waiting to see the birthday post shared by Mahesh for his wifey and it is just adorable. Namrata Shirodkar Birthday: 10 Pictures Of The Actress With Her Adorable Family!

Mahesh Babu, referring his ladylove as Boss Lady, has shared a heart-warming birthday post for her on social media. It is a very cool and casual picture of the lovebirds in which birthday girl Namrata and Mahesh are all smiles. While sharing it, Mahesh wrote, “Someone I love was born today! Everyday with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady.” Mahesh Babu Reveals His Crush for His Wife Namrata Shirodkar Before Marriage.

Mahesh Babu’s Birthday Post For Namrata Shirodkar

The couple keeps giving a glimpse of their off screen life. Be it from their travel diaries, celebrating festivals together or while chilling at home, the pictures shared by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are too sweet to handle. On the occasion of Namrata’s birthday, let’s take a look at seven adorable pictures of this Tollywood couple.

Much In Love Even Today

Major Flashback Moment

Bliss

Moments To Cherish

Memories

Awwww

Tollywood's Favourite Couple

Aren’t these pictures of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar picture-perfect? Here’s wishing the Tollywood superstar’s ladylove a very happy birthday!

