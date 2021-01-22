Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned Miss India in 1993, is a popular actress majorly known for her works in Bollywood. She has also done a few films down south as well and that’s how she met Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Tollywood. Before venturing into films, Namrata has done modelling as well. Today the actress who is enjoying spending time with her family, does not make appearances in films. Mahesh Babu Reveals His Crush for His Wife Namrata Shirodkar Before Marriage.

Namrata Shirodkar had met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the Telugu film Vamsi that had released in 2000. They dated for a brief period and then in 2005 the couple took their relationship to the next level. Namrata and Mahesh married in Mumbai in February 2005 and the actress is settled in Hyderabad since then. The couple has two adorable kids, Gautam and Sitara. Namrata often gives a glimpse of her family life on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at those heart-warming birthday pictures. Mahesh Babu Shares a Mushy Pic with Namrata Shirodkar on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary, and It’ll Make You Go Aww!

Namrata's Baby Girl

Sissy Shilpa Shirodkar

Her Handsome Hubby

Diwali 2020

Her Mains

Precious Memories

The Adorable Duo

With Munchkins

From The Archive

Fabulous Four

These are some of the adorable pictures of Namrata Shirodkar with her family and they are just too cute to be missed. We wish the beautiful mommy of two a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

