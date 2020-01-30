Man Vs Wild: Activists Demand Superstar Rajinikanth's Arrest For Shooting In Bandipur Forest During Unfavourable Climate

Rajinikanth With Bear Grylls (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There is an air of excitement around the arrival of Man Vs Wild show in India. The news of south superstar Rajinikanth on the Discovery channel's show has left the fans excited. The show is also titled as Into The Wild With Bear Grylls/ The Tamil film icon recently went to Karnataka's Bandipur forest to join the host, Bear Grylls for a special episode. However, just in a few hours, the demand for the actor's arrest is made by the activists. Man Vs Wild: Akshay Kumar Becomes the First Bollywood Actor to Shoot an Episode With Bear Grylls!.

The crew shot for this special episode in the Bandipur national forest which irked the activists. As per the reports in TOI, they stated that this might cause harm to the animals in the forest. They also stated the possibility of forest fire due to the overtly dry nature of the forest and the climate there at the moment.

Rajinikanth With Bear Grylls

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

The publication also reveals that an activist named Joseph Hoover suggested that the shoot should have been taken place in the monsoon season which could lessen the chances of the forest fire.

On the other hand, Thalaiva will be seen appealing to fans to save water and talk about water conservation. He said in a statement, "Into The Wild is a truly unique show, at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society." On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is also reportedly shooting for a special episode of the show and has left for the shoot in Bandipur. We have to wait to see whether Rajinikanth reacts to the demand of his arrest.