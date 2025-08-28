The makers of director Karthik Gattamaneni's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, Mirai, featuring actor Teja Sajja in the lead, on Thursday released a brilliant trailer that promises an exciting and gripping film. Taking to its X timeline, People Media Factory, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Experience the power of BRAHMAND. This is HISTORY, This is FUTURE,This is MIRAI. #MiraiTrailer out now. #MIRAI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 12th SEPTEMBER." ‘Mirai Teaser': Teja Sajja’s Film Is About Indian ‘Itihaas’ Meeting Thrill of ‘Modern Action-Adventure’ (Watch Video).

The trailer of the fantasy action thriller begins with a voice over warning that each of the books are now at risk. Fascinating and intriguing visuals that show the dark powers in action follow. We then see a young woman telling Teja Sajja, "Before you get it, you must first reach the Mirai." Intially, Teja Sajja refuses to acknowledge that he is the superyodha destined to take on the dark power. The man, however, has a helping tendency and is of the opinion that nothing in this world belongs to anyone as everything constantly keeps changing hands. Over time, he comes to terms with the fact that he is the Superyodha.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mirai’:

Eventually, the woman is again seen approaching Teja Sajja, saying, "You have helped several people without even knowing it. Now, help those who trust in you." We then realise that an evil person (Manchu Manoj), who weilds control over dark powers, is looking to lay his hands on the nine books. "If the antagonist gets all nine books, what will run in the Ganges is blood," a sage warns the Superyodha. The superyodha is told that what he needs to attain first is a weapon that was made during the time of Lord Sri Rama. "If you need to succeed in this mission, you will need the help of someone who will exceed your strength," he is told as the trailer promises a fascinating film with a gripping story.

After creating a massive impact with the pan India blockbuster, HanuMan, actor Teja Sajja is coming up with his next big venture, Mirai. This high-octane project, mounted on an epic scale, is being produced by leading production house People Media Factory, with filmmaker Karthik Gattamaneni at the helm.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, Mirai, sources claim, will be a revolution in the superhero genre. For the unaware, apart from Teja Sajja and Manoj Manchu the film will also feature Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Director Karthik Gattamaneni is not only Mirai's director but also its cinematographer. The film’s screenplay has been crafted by Karthik himself, with Manibabu Karanam contributing both to writing and the dialogues. ‘Mirai’ Song ‘Vibe Undi’: First Single From Teja Sajja’s Upcoming Telugu Fantasy Action-Adventure Film To Drop on THIS Date (See Poster).

The world of Mirai has been brought to life with rich visual detail, thanks to Sri Nagendra Tangala, who heads the art department, while Sujith Kumar Kolli has been serving as the film's Executive Producer. Scheduled for a worldwide release on September 12, Mirai will hit theatres in eight languages, available in both 2D and 3D formats.

