Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor was released in theatres today (October 15). Helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, after multiple postpones and delays in its release, the Telugu film finally saw the light of the day. Having said that, the flick is a rom-com that revolves around the central characters where they confess their ideas of married life. As soon as the film was out, netizens termed it as superhit. Even early reviews of Most Eligible Bachelor are out and going by it, we feel it's a one-timewatch. Check out what critics have to say below. Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer: Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde’s Romantic-Comedy Telugu Film Is About Love and Hope (Watch Video).

Times of India: "At its heart, Most Eligible Bachelor remains the story of a man who thinks he has it all to make a good husband and a woman giving him a reality check. Watch this one if you like breezy romances."

Telugu Cinema: "Both Akhil and Pooja Hegde fit in their roles perfectly. Pooja Hegde mesmerizes in some parts. On the technical front, Gopi Sundar’s music is the main highlight. ‘Leharaayi’, and ‘Guche Gulabi’ stand out. Most Eligible Bachelor looks patchy and goes all directions but Gopi Sundar’s lilting songs and feel-good romantic moments save it." Most Eligible Bachelor: Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s Rom-Com Gets Postponed; to Now Release on October 15!

Watch Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer:

Pinkvilla: "A demerit is that the performances are inadequate, barring the lead actors' output. Akhil is measured and delivers a restrained performance. Pooja Hegde is definitely a plus and looks awesome. Murali Sharma, as Vibha's rigid father, could have been better. Vennela Kishore is good in the brief part that he gets. The rest of the cast, ranging from Jayaprakash to Ajay, Pragathi and Aamani, is bland. "

Mirchi9: "Most Eligible Bachelor is a lighter vein popcorn fun stuff at the cinemas. It offers entertainment and message in a packed manner with good production values, visuals and casting. It is a decent one-time watch for the festive occasion if the expectations are under check."

What say? So, after reading the above Most Eligible Bachelor reviews, are you planning to watch it at the theatres near you? Tell us your answer in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

