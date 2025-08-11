The excitement for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, is reaching fever pitch. Touted as not just one of Tamil cinema’s most anticipated titles but also one of the biggest releases of 2025, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 14. ‘One and Only Superstar’: Rajinikanth Flies Economy, Gets Up From His Seat and Greets Fans Inside Flight Ahead of ‘Coolie’ Release; Netizens React to Thalaivar's Viral Video – WATCH.

Advance bookings have already opened in major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi and Chandigarh. Within the first 30 minutes of ticket sales, Coolie sold a staggering 10,000 tickets, setting a new record and underlining the overwhelming anticipation. However, in a surprising turn, bookings in Hyderabad – a major film market – are yet to open, leaving local fans a little disappointed.

Why are 'Coolie' Ticket Prices in Chennai as Low as INR 57?

The answer lies in Tamil Nadu’s strict government control over cinema ticket prices. For Tamil films, single-screen theatres typically charge between INR 50–INR 60, while multiplex tickets are capped between INR 150–INR 190. The policy is designed to keep cinema accessible to all and ensure that blockbusters can be enjoyed by the widest possible audience.

Why are 'Coolie' Ticket Prices Touching INR 2000 in Bengaluru?

In stark contrast, Bengaluru’s ticket prices have soared due to a lack of regulation, which may not be the case for the future. In July, the Karnataka government proposed a draft which would implement an INR 200 cap on movie ticket pricing in its 2025–26 budget, but no final rule has been implemented. So for now, theatres are free to adopt dynamic pricing, adjusting rates based on demand. Premium locations like MG Road are selling luxury recliners and lounge seats for INR 1500–INR 2000, driven by high demand and limited screens.

This is not just a Bengaluru thing; we can see such high prices in luxury seating in select multiplexes in other metropolitan cities like Mumbai and New Delhi.

'Cooli' Cast and Box Office Clash

Apart from Rajinikanth in the lead, Coolie boasts an impressive ensemble: Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Pooja Hegde, Sathyaraj with Aamir Khan making his Tamil debut in an extended cameo. Combined with Lokesh Kanagaraj's stylish direction and multi-star power, the film is poised to be a true pan-India blockbuster.

Watch the Trailer of 'Coolie':

Coolie faces stiff competition from another major release at the box office – War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. In North India, Coolie has lost nearly 90% of single screens to War 2, and many prime-time slots have gone to the action spectacle. Even so, the makers have opted for an eight-week theatrical window before any OTT release, giving the film ample time to dominate cinemas.

