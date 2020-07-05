Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is the son of actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna and Lakshmi. This Tollywood hero had made his acting debut as a child artist in 1989. It was in 2003 when he made his debut as a lead actor and since then he has been entertaining the audience by delivering some amazing films. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is best known for his roles in some of the action films and they have been blockbusters. 118 Movie Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Shalini Pandey’s Thriller Gets Mixed Response From Critics.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, grandson of actor-politician N T Rama Rao, has turned a year older today. He celebrates his 42nd birthday on July 5, 2020. On this special day, let’s take a look at some of his hit films that you must watch.

Athanokkade – This film is written and directed by Surender Reddy, featuring Kalyan Ram, Sindhu Tolani and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead. This action thriller had not only opened to positive reviews, but it was also s huge hit at the box office.

Hare Ram – Harshavardhan directorial Hare Ram featured Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a dual role. This film revolved around the lives of conjoined twins, Hare and Ram, who got separated at birth and how a conflict arises between them over a period of time.

Pattas – The action comedy Pattas was filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s directorial debut. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram played the character Kalyan Sinha, a corrupt police officer, who gets himself transferred to another location as ACP and tries to misuse his power for monetary benefits. Pattas opened to positive reviews and turned out to be the protagonist’s most successful film at the box office.

118 – Cinematographer KV Guhan made his directorial debut with the action thriller 118, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas in the lead. Kalyan Ram portrayed the role of an investigative journalist in this commercially successful film.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has many other hit films to his credit. Here’s wishing him a great birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

