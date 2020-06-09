NBK 106 First Look Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna to Be Released on the Eve of Superstar’s Birthday; Fans Trend #BB3Roar on Twitter

Nandamuri Balakrishna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nandamuri Balakrishna would be turning a year older on June 10. The superstar of Telugu Cinema would be celebrating his 60th birthday tomorrow, but his fans are going to be in for a grand treat on the eve of the actor’s birthday. The makers of NBK 106 would be releasing the film’s look today evening and the actor’s fans just cannot remain calm about it. Fans have been using the hashtag #BB3Roar on Twitter and sharing their excitement to know more details about this upcoming flick. NBK 106: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Director Boyapati Srinu Teams Up For the Third Time (View Launch Ceremony Pics).

This amazing surprise from the makers of NBK 106 is in the form of First Roar and it will be out today at 7.09pm across social media platforms. This project marks the third outing of Nandamuri Balakrishna with director Boyapati Srinu. The film’s puja ceremony had taken place on December 6, 2019, in Hyderabad and pics from the ceremony were all over the internet. COVID-19 Outbreak: Nandamuri Balakrishna Donates Rs 50 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM’s Relief Fund.

BB3 First Roar Announcement

NBK 106 will be produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. The film’s music is composed by Thaman S. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu had earlier teamed up for two blockbuster films - Simhaa and Legend. This upcoming project will mark their third film together and hence it is known as #BB3. Stay tuned for more updates from the work of entertainment.