Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) is a coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by Dhanush. The film features an ensemble cast, including Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Pavish Narayan, among others. Released in theaters on February 21, the Tamil film has received a positive response from critics. While some have praised it as a refreshing rom-com, others have highlighted the strong performances of the cast. ‘Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’ Movie Review: Pavish Narayan and Mathew Thomas’ Bromance Steals the Show in Dhanush’s Spirited Romcom.

Critics have lauded Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam as an entertaining and heartfelt romantic comedy. Produced under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RK Productions, the film brings a fresh perspective on love and relationships. Let’s take a look at what critics are saying about this newly released film. Mathew Thomas Gets a Kiss From a Male Fan, While a Young Girl Goes Down on One Knee With Flowers During ‘Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’ Promotions (Watch Viral Videos).

'A Fun-Filled Entertainer'

Review: ‘Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’ (NEEK) – A Fun-Filled Entertainer Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (#NEEK) is a refreshing rom-com that explores modern-day relationships with humor and charm. The film strikes a perfect balance between romance and comedy, keeping the audience… pic.twitter.com/eIPtFxJfYX — Cinema Calendar (@CinemaCalendar) February 20, 2025

Kudos to Director Dhanush

#NEEK Review (★★.75/5) 👉Positives: 1) #Dhanush’s direction is outstanding 👏 2) #GVPrakash’s music is a treat 👌 3) Mathew’s one-liners bring the laughs 😂 4) A fresh and engaging presentation 👍 👉Negatives: 1) Storyline feels predictable! 2) Some jokes miss the mark with… — Filmyscoops (@Filmyscoopss) February 21, 2025

Relatable for Gen-Z

#Neek Review - A good romantic entertainer which will connect more to current genz people Great performance from @Mathewthomass__ & the lead actor pavish . Their combination scenes were absolute riot Good scope for Anikha & Ramya ranganathan too 👍🏻 Special mention to… pic.twitter.com/MLdwF95B4U — Filmy Kollywud (@FilmyKollywud) February 20, 2025

Impressive Star Cast

#Neek - Decent Watch🤝 A Rom-com Drama✅ Usual Love Story😍 * #Pavish Confidential Acting Super👌First (Debut) Mathiriye Therla Nice Performance. Especially Dance , Emotional Scenes. * #MathewThomas "SHOW STEALER" Fun Rollercoaster 🔥 Especially Mathew Surprise Love Scenes… pic.twitter.com/GKuQLZm11B — im.pratheesh (@KettavaN6474) February 21, 2025

'Engaging' Story

#NEEK is an absolute entertainer from start to finish. @dhanushkraja delivers exactly what he promised - a familiar love story told in a refreshingly engaging and delightful way. Go watch it with this weekend with your friends 🤗🙌 pic.twitter.com/lRzZ1oz2zC — LetsCinema (@letscinema) February 20, 2025

The synopsis of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam reads: “After meeting at a party, and several meet cute scenarios, culinary student Prabhu and Nila fall in love with each other. Even as all seem to have gone well between them, a family situation makes them part ways. Life forces them move on, until Prabhu decides to attend Nila’s wedding.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).