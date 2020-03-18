No COVID-19 Effect! Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi's Master To Release On Decided Date

Thalapathy Vijay In Master (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has got everyone go into the isolation mode. The government all over the globe, have announced shut-down and have advised against going out and to avoid large gatherings. But here we have the makers of Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, who are still focused on the film's release. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is slated to hit the screens on April 9 and so it will be. Thalapathy Vijay Says He Took Fashion Inspiration From 'Friend' Thala Ajith For Master Audio Launch! (Watch Video).

As per the latest report in TOI, the makers have decided to retain the release date. The shut down of theatres have been declared till March 31 by the organizations. Hence, they are considering the first week of April as a crucial one and believe that fans will throng the theatres enthusiastically.

A source told the publication, "The shutdown is currently till March 31, and we hope the situation will improve by then. And given that people will be eager to get back to watching movies in theatres, we feel our release date would be the right time to come out with a big film. So, we are working towards releasing the film on April 9."

Meanwhile, other filmmakers down south are spreading the word of caution, asking the fans to keep calm and be patient. Many of the films have been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, indefinitely. The makers of Master recently also arranged a grand audio launch ceremony which was attended by many, amid the coronavirus scare. It has to be seen how things work out for the Master team as no one is ready to put their health at risk as of now.