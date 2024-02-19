Stars Salman Khan and Ram Charan will be launching the trailer of Operation Valentine featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar. The Telugu trailer will be launched by the RRR star Ram Charan and Hindi trailer will be launched digitally by the Bollywood’s 'bhaijaan' Salman Khan. Operation Valentine: Shooting of Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s Upcoming Film Wrapped Up (View Pic).

Operation Valentine is an Indian historical action thriller directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film marks his directorial debut. The patriotic-thriller reportedly has adrenaline rushing aerial action sequences. Operation Valentine: Varun Tej Offers a Glimpse of His Character As IAF Officer in New Intriguing Poster As He Wishes Fans on New Year’s Day (See Pic).

Check Out The Date and Time Of Trailer Release For Operation Valentine:

Operation Valentine Poster (Photo Credits: X)

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. Operation Valentine is written by Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, it is scheduled to release on March 1 in Telugu and Hindi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2024 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).