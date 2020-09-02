Power Star of the Telugu cinema, Pawan Kalyan turns a year older on September 2, 2020. The actor who made his entry into films in the year 1996 is still relevant and recognised till date. This birthday happens to be quite special for the South star as the motion poster of his upcoming courtroom drama Vakeel Saab was unveiled sometime back. In the film, the actor plays the role of a lawyer and his look as the Vakeel Saab is impressive. Having said that, birthday wishes for the Tollywood star has been pouring in since last night. Vakeel Saab Motion Poster: Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Dapper Look From His Upcoming Courtroom Drama Looks Impressive (Watch Video).

From Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Ravi Teja to the birthday boy's Vakeel Saab co-star Nivetha Thomas, many celebs took to their social media handles and wished the superstar on the D-day. Also, the craze over Kalyan's birthday is all over the internet and he has been trending on Twitter and how. Check out the wishes by celebs below. Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Rare Pictures Of Tollywood's Power Star That His Die-Hard Fans Should Not Miss!

Allu Arjun

Many happy returns of the day to Power Star Pawan kalyan garu . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2020

Samantha Akkineni

Wishing the absolutely wonderful @PawanKalyan sir a very happy birthday .. with great wisdom comes great responsibilities. Wishing you good health and great happiness forever and ever 😊🙏 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 1, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

Happy birthdayyyy to the one and only @PawanKalyan Garu 😊 wishing The Powerstar the most powerful year. Have a fantastic day 😁 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2020

Gopichand Malineni

Wishing a very happy birthday to our power star @PawanKalyan Garu ❤️🤗💐#HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/2dYksrVrMO — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 2, 2020

Raashi Khanna

Happy birthday to our powerstar @PawanKalyan garu.. who inspires so many of us both onscreen and offscreen.. Wish you the best sir 😇 #HBDPawanKalyan — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) September 2, 2020

Ravi Teja

Wishing one of my favourite people, @PawanKalyan garu a very Happy Birthday!! 🤗🤗 A good friend and a fine example of a true gentleman! Enjoy your day! 😊 pic.twitter.com/tvaxKBwgUK — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 2, 2020

Nivetha Thomas

Well, it was Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi which was the actor's first film. However, it was Tholi Prema which made him a household name. With his stellar performances over the years, the Power Star is one of the well-known faces from the Telugu cinema. We wish Pawan Kalyan a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

