Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in films after a gap of three years with the movie Vakeel Saab. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch a movie of PSPK (Power Star Pawan Kalyan) on the big screens and that wait will come to an end on April 9. Vakeel Saab is all set to be released in theatres on April 9 and fans have already started with the countdown. PSPK fans have started using the hashtag #VakeelSaabEuphoriaIn50D and have been trending it on Twitter. They just cannot contain their excitement to watch their favourite superstar back on the big screens. Vakeel Saab Poster: Pawan Kalyan Court Room Drama’s Release Date Announced.

Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Hindi film Pink that featured veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The Telugu version of the courtroom drama is hemled by Venu Sriram and will be produced under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects. Fans have been expressing their excitement ever since the makers confirmed that the film is releasing in theatres. There have been several movies that were released on OTT platforms as the theatres were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. It was recently that the I&B ministry confirmed that cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres can be operated with 100% occupancy but by adhering to the safety norms as issued by the Centre. And now let’s take a look at the tweets posted by fans! Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab Teaser Out! Netizens Are Blown Away With the Swag of the Power Star.

The Countdown Has Started

PSPK Fans Believe

On his way for Boxoffice Hunt 🔥🔥#VakeelSaabEuphoriaIn50D — Team Power Sena (@TeamPowerSena) February 16, 2021

Fans Cannot Keep Calm

PSPK To Return After Three Years

Eagerly Waiting To See My Kalyan On Big Screens@PawanKalyan 😭🙏🙏#VakeelSaabEuphoriaIn50D pic.twitter.com/2eUj2PJPHa — Sanjay Sahu (@Bhaagi_) February 17, 2021

Also, Cannot Wait For The Songs To Be Released

#VakeelSaabEuphoriaIn50D

Only 50 Days To Go 💥 Power Star @PawanKalyan's Powerful Comeback 😎#VakeelSaabEuphoriaIn50D 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V8bQLT5X09 — Troll PSPK Haters ™ (@TPKHOfficial) February 17, 2021

It Is Going To Be A Mass Entry

50 Days To Go For #VakeelSaab Get Ready To Witness King Kalyan Europhia 💥💥🤙 #VakeelSaabEuphoriaIn50D pic.twitter.com/61i9i7XH9t — 𐒡 ☈ (@Urs_SantoshRaj) February 16, 2021

Vakeel Saab also features Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla in key roles. The shooting of the film had gone on floors in January 2020. PS Vinod has handled the cinematography and the music has been scored by S Thaman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).