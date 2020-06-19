Penguin Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh’s OTT Debut Opens to Mixed Reviews from Critics

Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role marks the National Award-winning actress’ debut on OTT platform. This film released on Amazon Prime Video today (June 19). Written and directed by Eashvar Karthic, this movie marks the directorial debut of the filmmaker. This mystery thriller revolves around the life of an ordinary mother who comes across a shocking situation when her son goes missing. When the makers had released the film’s trailer, it had upped the audiences’ excitement with the little hints dropped. However, looks like the film has not been able to live up to the expectations. Penguin Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh’s Fine Act and Its Creepy Atmosphere Save This Half-Baked Thriller.

The critics have shared their reviews on the movie Penguin and some of them have found it to be fairly engaging and creepy. Although the music has been praised, which sets the eerie mood and gives spine-chilling moments, the narrative has turned out to be not that great as expected. The twists were apparently a letdown. Let’s take a look at the reviews shared by critics. Keerthy Suresh Starrer Penguin to Premiere on Amazon Prime on June 19! Here’s All You Need to Know About This Upcoming Film.

Times Of India - Eashvar Karthic provides us the answers in this emotional thriller that might be underwhelming compared to recent serial killer thrillers like Ratsasan or Psycho, but isn't a total letdown, especially for a first film. Part of its success is due to the convincing performance of Keerthy Suresh, which brings out the vulnerability and the strength in this character.

Bollywood Life - The terrific first half sets us up nicely but the second one is a disappointment. It looks like the writers were in a hurry to wind up the film. It is not like it Penguin does not retain its suspense, but the execution and writing is quite weak. Despite its flaws, Penguin is a decent one-time watch. The credit should go to Keerthy Suresh who carries it on her shoulders with aplomb.

The News Minute – That Keerthy Suresh can act is something she proved to the world with Mahanati, and with Penguin, she tells us yet again that she can do so much more than play the "bubbly girl". Penguin has its moments and Keerthy Suresh indeed makes the film very watchable. But it is probably time to ask if this pressure to include 'twists' isn't killing a good story only because it seems too simple.

The expectations from Keerthy Suresh’s OTT debut release was sky-high. Although her performance has been loved by the audiences, the storyline turned out to be weak. If you have managed to watch Penguin on Amazon Prime Video, do share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).