Penguin Trailer: 10 Chilling Shots From Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming Film That Set The Eerie Atmosphere (See Pics)

The first trailer of the upcoming slasher thriller Penguin has stunned the internet. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is the next in line to skip the theatrical approach and release directly on an OTT platform. The trailer of the film is hauntingly beautiful. We learn a little bit about the story - Keerthy plays a grieving but a determined mother who is chasing a serial killer responsible for her son's disappearance. The music and the cinematography help to set up the vibe of the film.

The cinematography of the film is by Karthik Palani. The shades of blue and black make the atmosphere eerie but not so dark the viewers doesn't see anything. There is breathtaking imagery everywhere. Even if it is the antagonist lurking at a distance. Weird, but impressive. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to Be Paired Opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Film?

Let Us Check Out Some Of The Most Amazing Shots From Penguin Trailer:

Chilling, right? From swarms of insects to drowning in water, the trailer is full of blood-curling imagery.

Penguin marks the directorial debut of Eshavar Karthic. The music of the upcoming mystery thriller is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is backed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 19.

