Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares His Clean Shaved Look Post Quarantine (View Pic)

South IANS| Jun 12, 2020 07:24 PM IST
Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares His Clean Shaved Look Post Quarantine (View Pic)
Prithviraj Sukumaran With Wife (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shaved off his beard and he flaunts a clean look in a new post. Prithviraj took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself sans his beard, along with his wife Supriya. In the image, the actor, who has finally reunited with his family after self-isolation, is seen posing with his wife. Aadujeevitham: Another Crew Member From Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film Set Gets Tested Positive For COVID-19.

The two are all smiles as they pose for the camera. "Gym body with no Thaadi! Finally! #ThaadikaranIsChikna#GuessWhoShavedAfterMonths," he captioned the image. The actor was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan along with director Blessy and over a 50-member entourage since March 12 due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Post Quarantine Mantra Is All About Burning It Out in the Gym (View Pic)

Check Out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Clean Shaved Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gym body with no Thaadi! Finally! #ThaadikaranIsChikna#GuessWhoShavedAfterMonths😈

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

He returned back to the country in May after which he was in seven days of "institutional quarantine". Prithviraj recently shared that he is back to lifting weights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

