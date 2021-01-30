Priyadarshan is one of the finest filmmakers of Indian Cinema. His numerous comedy films have been remade in Hindi and movie buffs look forward to his projects. The filmmaker’s collaboration with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been the most popular one. The actor and director duo has given industry hits since the 80s and now they’re gearing up for another magnum opus, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. On the occasion of Priyadarshan’s birthday, Mohanlal has shared a lovely picture on social media and expressed his heartfelt wishes to the filmmaker. Priyadarshan Birthday Special: Boeing Boeing, Kilukkam, Thenmavin Kombath – 5 Evergreen Malayalam Movies Helmed By The Director Featuring Superstar Mohanlal!

In the photograph shared, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. While sharing the post, Lalettan, as he is fondly called, wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear @priyadarshandir #HappyBirthdayPriyadarshan”. On seeing the post, fans have dropped comments not just wishing the director, but also how Mohanlal and Priyadarshan have been the super-hit, the iconic combo of Malayalam Cinema. Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham All Set To Be Released In Theatres On March 26!

Mohanlal Wishes Priyadarshan

Some of the popular Malayalam films in which Mohanlal and Priyadarshan have worked together include Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Chithram, Kilukkam, Mithunam, Kala Pani, and many others. The upcoming film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is all set to be released in theatres on March 26.

