Actress Rashmika Mandanna knows how to make a statement, and her latest appearance proves it yet again! The actress recently turned heads as she stepped out in a saree that paid tribute to her iconic Pushpa character, Srivalli. At the recent pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad, Mandanna stole the spotlight in a stunning purple saree. What made her outfit truly special was the word "Srivalli" elegantly embroidered on it, paying homage to her iconic character. Did Rashmika Mandanna CONFIRM Her Relationship With Vijay Deverakonda at ‘Pushpa 2’ Pre-Release Event in Chennai? (Watch Viral Video).

Rashmika later took to social media to share a boomerang video, showcasing the exquisite Srivalli-inspired design. In the boomerang, she was also seen winking looking at the camera.

Rashmika Mandanna Turns Heads in Srivalli-Inspired Purple Saree

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

For the Mumbai promotions, the Animal actress exuded elegance in a black luxe chiffon saree by Amit Aggarwal, paired with the designer’s signature black corded Nucleus-embroidered blouse. The ensemble draws inspiration from Amit Aggarwal’s iconic Nucleus design, the designer's inaugural creation. Symbolizing birth and the genesis of time, it stands as a tribute to creation in its purest and most elemental form.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is all set to reprise her role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s forthcoming action drama. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 is slated to hit theatres on December 5.

Ahead of the film’s release, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved a ticket price hike for the film for 13 days. The government has permitted theatre owners to run five shows daily at the same ticket price from December 6 to December 17. Allu Arjun took to his X handle to express his gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for granting approval to their request. Rashmika Mandanna's First Look Posters From The Girlfriend Unveiled on Her Birthday (View Pics).

He wrote, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon’ble @APDeputyCMOShri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry.”

