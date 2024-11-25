Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema in 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu-language action thriller will have a grand theatrical release on December 5. Ahead of the big day, the makers have unveiled the third track from the film, "Kissik". The song featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela is an electrifying dance anthem that will leave you shaken with its hook! On Sunday (November 24), the Pushpa 2 team attended a Tamil pre-release event in Chennai where Rashmika Mandanna spilt the beans regarding her personal life. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Song ‘Kissik’: Allu Arjun and Sreeleela Set the Stage Ablaze With Their Sexy Dance Moves (Watch Lyrical Video).

Rashmika Mandanna About Her Relationship With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her captivating stage presence, stole the show at the Pushpa 2 pre-release event in Chennai. In a candid discussion, the anchor casually asked her about her partner and whether he would be from the film fraternity or outside it. Rashmika had a very smart answer to this trick question. She replied, "Everyone knows the answer to this question" Her reply not only received a massive response from the audience but also left her co-stars, Allu Arjun and Sreeleela, in splits.

Rashmika Mandanna at ‘Pushpa 2’ Pre-Release Event in Chennai

Well, the news of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda getting linked to each other is not something new to our ears. In fact, with each passing day, the speculations just turn more concrete. Rashmika Mandanna's statement comes just a few hours after a viral picture of her with Vijay enjoying a cosy lunch date went viral on the internet. The pictures showed the rumoured couple, who were twinning in blue outfits, enjoying some desserts. Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Secret Lunch Date With Rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna Days After Confirming He’s Not Single; Netizens React and Call It ‘Hide and Seek’.

Apart from Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna has some exciting projects in her pipeline, including Dhanush's Kubera and Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.

