Raai Laxmi Turns a Year Older Today! Fans Extend Birthday Wishes to the South Siren on Twitter

Raai Laxmi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raai Laxmi is a popular actress down south. She has appeared in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. She has also appeared in a few Hindi films as well. It has been almost 15 years since this gorgeous actress made her acting debut. She has acted in more than 50 films, across languages. She has also made special appearances in some films and those songs were a hit. Today, May 5, Raai Laxmi celebrates her 31st birthday and her fans have showered her with heaps of love and lovely birthday wishes on Twitter. Raai Laxmi Birthday Special: This Hottie In Bikinis Is The Summer Siren Who Will Knock Off Your Quarantine Blues (View Pics).

Fans are using the hashtags #HBDRaaiLaxmi and #HappyBirthdayRaaiLaxmi to wish the South Siren on Twitter. Fans are using Raai Laxmi’s pictures and some of the stills from her movies to wish her on this special day. Born to Ram Rai and Manjula Rai, this actress has entertained the audience over the years. She made her debut when she was 16 years old and there has been no looking back since then. Let’s take a look at wishes shared by fans of Raai Laxmi! Raai Laxmi Birthday Special: These Hot Insta Pictures of This Beauty Proves She’s the Sexy Siren of South – View Pics.

Hottest Diva

#HBDRaaiLaxmi

Glam Queen

Wishing a very happy birthday to the beautiful, ravishing, superhot #RaaiLaxmi God bless, have an awesome year ahead.💖 @iamlakshmirai#HappyBirthdayRaaiLaxmi pic.twitter.com/zH1BjX2s76 — Actresshot 🔥 (@actresssmania) May 5, 2020

Stunning Actress Of South

Happy Birthday Gorgeous Queen @iamlakshmirai Wish you all the happiness and success all the way along. Have a wonderful year ahead!! #HappyBirthdayRaaiLaxmi🎂🎂 #HBDQueenLakshmiRai @Raailakshmiarmy pic.twitter.com/fHVV3helHz — Sarath Ak (@sarath24400400) May 5, 2020

Tons Of Love From Fans

#HappyBirthdayRaaiLaxmi I am fan of you dear.. May God gives you long and healthy life pic.twitter.com/UcoCEHp83Z — Kirankumar (@Kiranku52676833) May 5, 2020

Wishing Her A Great Year Ahead

You mean everything to me --- I Love You --- HAPPY BIRTHDAY! @iamlakshmirai Have a day as special as you are Queen! ❤ #RaaiLaxmi #HappyBirthdayRaaiLaxmi pic.twitter.com/s1gGboDGuu — Shiv Dutta 🌠 (@imshiva17) May 5, 2020

The Talented Actress

Happy Birthday, Raai Laxmi!

wishing the ever gorgeous @iamlakshmirai A very happy birthday Wishing you all success with everlasting happiness ❤️#HbdRaailakshmi #HappyBirthdayRaaiLaxmi #HappyBirthdayRaaiLakshmi 🎂🎂🎂🎆🎆🎆😍😍😍😍🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/HZxLC5OB6V — hari prasad (@__haripra_arsni) May 4, 2020

Also, if you follow Raai Laxmi on Instagram, you’ll see the stunning pics that she keeps posting and sets the internet on fire. Be it her sexy dance moves or her stylish avatars, one really cannot take their eyes off from this hot actress. Here’s wishing Raai Laxmi tons of love and a great year ahead! Happy Birthday, Raai Laxmi!