Looking fashionable all day, every day is a tricky business and not everyone’s cup of tea. However, if we talk about a South actress who’s expert at nailing it in the style department, then Raai Laxmi’s name pops up without a doubt. The diva who started off as a model in the industry is also quite popular for pulling off daring sartorial picks. With 5.1 million followers on Instagram, she’s definitely someone you can take style cues from. In a nutshell, her wardrobe is a sure cut winner that reflects her unique fashion taste. Raai Laxmi Looks Chic In An All-Black Outfit! Check Out The Actress’ Glamorous Avatar (View Pics).

Having said that, Raai’s style can go very simple at times but then there are days when she wears something edgy and out-of-box that can impress any damn fashion police. Well, there’s beachwear, western as well as desi outfits in her wardrobe that are pretty much every girl’s dream come true. And so, as she celebrates her birthday today (May 5), we take a look at some of her style gems. Raai Laxmi Receives UAE Golden Visa; Actress Thanks the Government for the Honour (View Post).

The Body-Hugging Dress!

Desi Wear Done Right!

Where's The Party Tonight?

Black + Leather = What a Combo!

Seductress She!

Packing an Ethnic Punch!

Modern Day Cinderella!

Serving Bosslady Fashion!

Lover Her Caption!

Flaunting Beach Bod in Bikini!

That’s it, guys! Seems like the lady never has a dull moment in her life and that reflects in her style too. She’s definitely forever a stunner who exactly knows the yay and nay of fashion. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday. Rise and shine girl!

