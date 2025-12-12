Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 75th birthday on Friday, and commemorating the milestone, Dhanush penned a lovely birthday wish for his former father-in-law on social media. Rajinikanth Reveals Why He Wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Neelambari in 'Padayappa'; Says, ‘We Would Have Even Waited for Her for a Year’.

The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote, "Happy birthday thalaiva," along with folded hands, a star-struck, smiling face with sunglasses, and red heart emojis.

Refreshing your memory, Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, for almost two decades before the two finally decided to go their separate ways in 2022. The couple is blessed with two sons - Yatra and Linga.

Although Dhanush and Aishwarya are no longer together, the 'Tere Ishq Mein' actor seems to be on good terms with Rajinikanth, and their social media interactions are proof of the same.

Announcing their separation, Dhanush and Aishwarya shared a joint statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love. (sic)"

As Thalaiva turned 75, several members from the entertainment industry, along with his fans, showered the superstar with sweet birthday wishes.

In the meantime, Rajinikanth’s iconic 1999 film Padayappa is also being re-released on Friday as part of his birthday celebration.

Recently, the superstar revealed that he initially wanted Aishwarya Rai to play Neelambari in the movie.

In a video titled The Return of Padayappa, Rajinikanth was heard saying, "Whenever I thought of the Neelambari character, I would remember Aishwarya Rai. I thought Aishwarya Rai was correct for this role and that she should do the role. We tried for almost three months to get her dates for this role. We even tried to reach her through her relatives. If she had said the role was good and that we needed to wait, we would have even waited for her for a year."

