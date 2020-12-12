Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 70th birthday on December 12, 2020. Or rather, we should say, number 70 is celebrating Rajinikanth on this day. I know that sentence may not make any sense, but that's Thalaiva for you - he can make even the illogical sound fantastical with his mere presence. One of the biggest superstars Indian cinema has seen, Rajinikanth, who made his debut in a supporting role in the 1975 Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal, is now a legend whose films are elevated to blockbusters the moment they are announced. A feeling that lends itself to his upcoming political debut. Rajinikanth Birthday Special: 7 GIFs That Absolutely Nail What Thalaiva Is All About.

The superstar has given us so many blockbusters in his long 45-year career, have worked in quite a few languages, Malayalam, Bengali and English included, and is still roaring like a young lion, even if his age is not exactly his side. While we have cherished hits like Sivaji, Padayappa, Muthu, Billa, Enthiran et al from him, let's look at his seven highest-rated movies on IMDB as rated by the viewers and see if and where your fave film of Thalaivar rank among them. Starting in descending order...

Thillu Mullu (1981)

Rajinikanth in Thillu Mullu

IMDB Rating: 8.6

Rajinikanth has rarely done a full-length comedy, though his comic skills are simply among the best. If you want to see how a full comedy movie with Thalaivar be like, look no beyond this K Balachander film which is a remake of 1979 Hindi classic Gol Maal. Rajinikanth steps into Amol Palekar's shoes as he takes on dual roles. Or that's what he tricks Thengai Srinivasan's Sriramachandramurthy to believe. Also watch out for a hilarious cameo by Kamal Haasan. Thillu Mullu is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Thalapathi (1991)

Rajinikanth in Thalapathi

IMDB Rating: 8.5

Mani Ratnam, inexplicably, only made one movie with Rajinikanth and it turns out to be one of the best gangster movies in Tamil cinema, preceded only by Ratnam's own Nayagan. Thalapathi is a massy film that uses more of Rajini as an actor than as a superstar, and his dynamic combo with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, as the reimagining of Karna and Duryodhana's friendship from Mahabharat, is simply terrific. Thalapathi is streaming on Amazon Prime. Rajinikanth Birthday Special: 10 Powerful Dialogues of Indian Cinema Legend That Make Him That Thalaivar of Punch-Lines!

Aarilirindhu Aruvathu Varai (1979)

Rajinikanth in Aarilirindhu Aruvathu Varai

IMDB Rating: 8.4

A silver jubilee hit, Aarilirindhu Aruvathu Varai is directed by SP Muthuraman and is a family drama. Rajinikanth makes us reach for tissues to wipe away our tears in his emotional portrayal of a man who spends his life for the sake of his siblings, only for them to turn out to be ungrateful brats. Also features the beautiful track, "Kanmaniyae Kadhal Enbathu" sung by S Janaki and the late SPB. Aarilirindhu Aruvathu Varai is available on YouTube.

Mullum Malarum (1978)

Rajinikanth in Mullum Malarum

IMDB Rating: 8.3

The great filmmaker Mahendran made his directorial debut with this classic that features one of Thalaivar's best performances. He plays a trolley operator in a village, who loves his younger sister more than his life. Their lives sees a drastic change when his new boss arrives. Our hero can't see eye-to-eye with his new boss, especially after the latter also develops affections for his sister. Mullum Malarum was later remade in Malayalam and Hindi with Madhu and Mithun Chakraborty playing Rajini's roles respectively. Mullum Malarum is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Baasha (1995)

Rajinikanth in Baasha

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Baasha, directed by Suresh Krissna, still ranks among one of Rajinikanth's best gallery-pleasing films with its awesome punch-dialogues, chartbuster songs and the superstar in a very effortlessly macho role. Baasha glamourised the now-abused trope of a protagonist hiding his checkered past by being an ordinary man. In this case, Rajini is an auto-driver who once used to be a gangster. The movie also stars Nagma and the late Raghuvaran. Baasha is streaming on Voot.

Padayappa (1999)

Rajinikanth in Padayappa

IMDB Rating: 8.1

It is unfortunate that not a single Rajinikanth from this century has made it to the top 10 highest rated films of the actor, though he has delivered some big hits since 2000. This makes Padayappa, directed by KS Ravikumar, such a big deal, being his most rated mass entertainer after Thalapathi and Baasha. Padayappa is a true entertainer, filled with mass moments, punch-lines, family drama, humour, romance and AR Rahman's chartbuster score. Rajinikanth's front-bencher-cheering antics get tough competition from Ramya Krishnan's antagonist in one of her finer performances. Also stars the late Soundarya. Padayappa is streaming on Voot.

Pathinaru Vayathinile (1977)

Rajinikanth in Pathinaru Vayathinile

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Let's close this list with an absolute classic, a film that deserves better rating. As you know, Rajinikanth first made his mark as a villain and there is no fine example of how good he is in grey shades than his first film as an antagonist. As the village rowdy, he is absolutely menacing, troubling Kamal Haasan's simpleton and Sridevi's village belle so much that we can't help but cheer when the hero gives it back to him. Pathinaru Vayathinile is streaming on Amazon Prime.

