There is no debate on what a great actor Ram Pothineni is. Bagging a Best Actor award at the Europe Film Festival with his debut performance isn't a feat many can claim. When Ram bagged the award, he was 11 years old and the movie was titled Adayaalam. As an adult, his first film Devdasaya also earned him huge accoladed and awards. Now that it's established, let's talk about the man's dancing prowess. Jawan First Look: Ram Pothineni Says ‘Never Knew The Charming Shah Rukh Khan Could Look So Damn Menacing’.

The Telugu industry doesn't have a dearth of actors who dance well but Ram Pothineni's moves are quite refreshing. For him, it seems it is second nature. It is effortless and precise, as if dance comes very naturally to him.

So we decided to compile a few dance numbers of Ram that we love to help you get over the cursed Monday blues. Nothing like some pumped-up beats to survive the entire day! The Warriorr Review: Netizens Praise Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty’s Action Drama On Twitter.

Dimaak Kharab - iSmart Shankar

Whistle Song - The Warriorr

What Amma - Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi

Dinchak - Red

Hyper - Hypare Hypare

We are pretty sure these songs of Ram Pothineni are just the ones you needed on a mundane Monday. Imagine either of the songs while speaking to your manager!

