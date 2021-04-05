Rashmika Mandanna celebrates her birthday today. One of the most popular young actresses down South is making a lot of great career decisions. Her last release Sulthan is doing wonders at the box office. While her movies in the many regional film industries are earning a lot, she is also making inroads in Bollywood and has already signed two big movies. On her birthday today, we thought we will tell you a bit about all her upcoming movies, a few of them are expected to set cash registers on fire. Rashmika Mandanna To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Mission Majnu; From Kirik Party to Bheeshma, 5 South Movies of Hers You Should Check Out!

Pushpa

An Independence Day release, Pushpa is already making a lot of waves on social media because of its massive cast. Recently, the teaser of the movie was released which is said to be Allu Arjun's look. The glimpse has already made fans go gaga over it. We are waiting for Rashmika's look from the film. Hopefully, they will reveal the same today.

Mission Majnu

This is Rashmika's debut in Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra as her hero. From the title, it will be safe to assume that the film will be a romantic one. The jodi is fresh and so, we are really excited to see more of it.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu

Not much is known about this film which went on the floors in March. Rashmika pairs up with Sharwanand in this film which is directed by Tirumala Kishore. From Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chillar to Rashmika Mandanna, Take a Look at Bollywood Debutants of 2021

Goodbye

Rashmika's second Hindi film and she is already working with Amitabh Bachchan. This is an Ekta Kapoor production and was recently announced.

