Actor R.K. Sagar, who was last seen in the film 'Shaadi Mubarak', has revealed the title poster of his next, 'The 100'. The title poster introduces Sagar as Vikranth, an IPS officer. In the poster, he is seen in a Khaki uniform with a gun in his hand. Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol Film With R Balki Expected To Release In 2022; Pooja Bhatt And Shreya Dhanwanthary Join The Cast.

The actor has teamed up with debutant director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar for the film which will be produced under RK Banners. Billed to be an emotional thriller, the film is said to have an intense story and is high on action. From Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj–The Pride of India to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kuruthi, the Independence Day Weekend Promises a Treat for Movie Buffs.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Shyam K Naidu handles cinematography of the film, which is expected to go on floors soon. Details of the remaining cast hasn't been revealed yet.

