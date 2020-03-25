RRR: Alia Bhatt Quashes Rumours of Quitting SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Magnum Opus by Sharing the Film’s Motion Poster!

Alia Bhatt in RRR (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt is one of the most hard-working actors in the fraternity right now. With many films in her kitty, Bhatt is indeed every director's dream come true and there's no doubt about it. All that being said, earlier a few reports hinted that Alia has quit SS Rajamouli’s epic drama, RRR and will no longer be part of the same. But looks like the young actress is very much part of the magnum opus. Why do we say this? As the Gully Boy actress took to her Twitter and shared the title logo and motion poster of RRR on Wednesday (March 25). RRR Motion Poster Confirms No Change in the Title of This Jr NTR and Ram Charan Starrer.

Rubbishing all the reports, Bhatt via her tweet surely confirmed that she is indeed starring in the drama. Earlier, rumour had it that Alia has said a no to RRR owing to date issues. As due to the coronavirus outbreak many shoots have been called off, which has made the actress reschedule her dates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi and so she would no longer be able to make time for RRR. However, seems like there was no truth to this gossip. RRR: The Motion Poster of JR NTR and Ram Charan's Next with SS Rajamouli Serves as the Perfect Ugadi Treat for all their Fans.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Tweet Below:

Alia will be making her Telugu movie debut with this one. Earlier in one of her interviews last year, Alia had expressed how Rajamouli has been on her 'bucket list of directors' to work with. Apart from the actress, RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn in leads. RRR is scheduled to make it to the theatres on January 8, 2021, but due to COVID-19 crisis, we are sure that the release date will be pushed further. Stay tuned!