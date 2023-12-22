Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, an Indian Telugu-language action thriller starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as leads, has finally been released in theatres. Other cast members include actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shruti Haasan, Adya, Sharan Shakti, Ishwari Rao, Shriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu. The 175-minute action thriller, directed by Prashanth Neel has been garnering favourable response from the audiences and the critics. However, the latest news. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire Movie: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Upcoming Action Thriller.

Those who have decided and are yet to watch this film in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online.

As per latest reports, Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Apart from Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Animal, Leo, Farrey, Tiger 3, Aarya Season 3, Tejas, Yaariyan 2 among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD print.

