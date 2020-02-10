Samantha Akkineni Will Not Quit Films, Jaanu Actress Confirms!

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: File Image)

Samantha Akkineni is at the top of her acting game currently. Her performances in the Telugu and other south Indian regional films are getting noticed for all the right reasons. She is right now also basking in the success of her romantic drama, Jaanu. Amid this, there came the reports that the actress is soon planning to quit the film industry for the sake of her we-time with the family. This left the fans disappointed. However, she has now clarified that it is not the case and she is very much happy acting in the films. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni To Team Up For Vignesh Shivan's Next?.

In the recent interview, the Majili star revealed that she was misquoted about quitting her career. She was quoted saying earlier, "As a married woman, it’s high time I should think about extending my family. Since an actress’ film career has always been short-lived than heroes, I may keep my family as my top priority and might act for 2 or 3 years more."

However, in the recent chat she gave a clarification saying, "I never meant to say that I will bid a goodbye to the film industry in three years. As an actress, I have been around for more than 10 years. It's a big deal in the film industry, where female actors don't enjoy a long career. I will be very much around in some way or the other in films. In what ways I will be in the film industry is something I myself don't know. You can't plan some things. I might take a break tomorrow. It's not about retirement."

Hopefully, this will put all the rumours to the rest for the power packed actress still has a long way to go. Speaking of which, she will be reportedly seen in a Vignesh Shivan film next. The film will also have Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead. If this project materializes, it is going to be a star-studded affair.