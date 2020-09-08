Karnataka's City Crime Branch (CCB) is right now into a search operation of the drug abuse in the Kannada Film Industry. After Ragini Dwivedi, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani was recently arrested in this case. Searches were conducted at her house after the police received a search warrant. According to CCB, Galrani was under its radar ever since her friend Rahul, a realtor, was booked in connection with the drug case. So, who is Sanjjanaa Galrani? Sandalwood Drug Racket: After Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani Arrested by CCB; Cops Raid Kannada Actress' Residence.

Sanjjanaa is an Indian model turned actress. She debuted in the acting profession through the Tamil movie Oru Kadhal Seiveer (2006). Later on, she was also a part of Kannada film Ganda Hendathi (2006). The role in this movie landed her in the controversy. This movie is also the remake of Emraan Hashmi starrer Hindi film, Murder.

Sanjana hails from Bengaluru, and is of Sindhi origin. She completed her studies while modelling and working in TVCs. One of her most popular ads is that of the brand Fastrack with Bollywood hunk, John Abraham. Here are a few pictures of the Sandalwood actress who is currently into the controversy.

It has to be now seen how the case takes turn next. So far 13 people have been booked and six arrested in the drug abuse racket. Stay tuned for more updates.

