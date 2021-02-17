Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most popular actors of Tamil Cinema. The actor, who turns a year older today, has won audiences hearts over the years with his impeccable performances. Apart from being a brilliant actor, he is also a producer and bankrolls films under his home banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The actor had started his career by performing stage shows and later started to host TV shows. It was in 2012 when Sivakarthikeyan had made his debut with the film Marina and since then he has been delivering numerous blockbusters. Doctor To Release On March 26! Sivakarthikeyan’s Film To Clash With Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham In Theatres.

Fans wait for Sivakarthikeyan’s films to hit the big screens. His last theatrical release was PS Mithran’s superhero flick titled Hero. It been more than a year since fans have watched him on the big screens. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the actor’s upcoming movies.

Doctor – Sivakarthikeyan has teamed up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for an intriguing project. This film will be produced under Sivakarthikeyan Productions and will be releasing in theatres on March 26. The film is reportedly said to be around a kidney transplant racket.

Doctor (Photo Credits: Sivakarthikeyan/Twitter)

Ayalaan – It is a science fiction film directed by R Ravikumar. The film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar. Legendary singer-composer AR Rahman is onboard to compose the film’s music. And today on the occasion of his birthday, the makers are going to release the first single from the film.

Ayalaan (Photo Credits: Sivakarthikeyan/Twitter)

Don – The upcoming college comedy drama will mark the directorial debut of Cibi Chakaravarthi. Sivakarthikeyan will not only be seen in the lead, but is also co-producing the film under his home banner. Don Teaser Out! Sivakarthikeyan's New Film Looks Flashy, Energetic And Lively (Watch Video).

Don (Photo Credits: Sivakarthikeyan/Twitter)

These are the three and the most-anticipated movies of the Kollywood actor. He’d be seen portraying different and intriguing roles in these upcoming movies. We wish Sivakarthikeyan a very happy birthday!

