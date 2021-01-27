Lyca Productions revealed the teaser of Sivakartikeyan's new movie Don with a highly quirky and colourful teaser. The video makes it clear it will be set in an engineering college and will possibly be filled with romance and other stuff. It has music by Aniruddh Ravichander, so fans can expect some foot-tapping tracks for sure. Why we think it could be an engineering college because the teaser mentions about Bachelor Of Engineering. Also, since India is obsessed with this field of work and produces an irrational number of engineers every year, the plight could be identifiable. But what's a Don doing in a college? Doctor: Sivakarthikeyan And Team Enjoy A Small Gathering As The Film’s Shooting Wraps Up! (View Pics)

The teaser says Sivakartikeyan will be seen as the titular character in the film. Now that's one part that makes it highly intriguing because it's difficult to connect them both.

Don is produced by Lyca Productions and will mark the debut of Cibi Chakravarthi. He has worked as Atlee's assistant for close to a decade. Sivakarthikeyan is waiting for the release of Doctor and also has a science fiction tale in his kitty.

