While the nation is praying for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the latest development surrounding the same can be a sigh of relief for many. As per the latest statement shared by the MGM Healthcare hospital where the singer is being treated says that Balasubrahmanyam is stable and continues to be on the ventilator and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support. It was August 5, when the singer had taken to his Facebook and shared a video stating that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, later his health deteriorated and he was on life support in the ICU. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Veteran Singer's Condition Stable, Continues to Be on Ventilator.

Now, the statement released by the Chennai hospital on August 22, mentions that the singer is being closely monitored by the multidisciplinary clinical team. "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit. His current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," the statement read. S Janaki Death Hoax: SP Balasubrahmanyam Confirms The Veteran Singer Is Fine, Requests Netizens To Not Spread Rumours About Her Health (Watch Video).

Check Out The Hospital Statement Shared By SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Below:

View this post on Instagram #SPB health update 22/8/20 A post shared by S. P. Charan/Producer/Director (@spbcharan) on Aug 22, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

Recently, a mass virtual prayer meeting was held on Twitter with regards to the veteran singer's health and apart from fans, it was also attended by celebs like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Ilayaraja, Barathiraja, Sivakumar, Chiranjeevi and many more. Well, all we wish is that the legendary gets back on track soon. Stay tuned!

