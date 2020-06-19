Popular Malayalam actor Sreenivasan has got himself into a spot of bother following a case being registered against him by the Kerala Women's Commission for his remarks against Anganwadi teachers. Sreenivasan is known for making curt remarks and this time it has landed him in trouble after the Anganwadi teachers' organisation approached the Commission and a case was registered against him. Ponmagal Vandhal Trailer: Jyotika’s Relentless Lawyer Fights For Justice in a Complicated Case in This Intriguing Courtroom Drama (Watch Video)

In an interview with a vernacular TV channel, Sreenivasan turned critical about the Anganwadi teachers here and said they are people who have no qualifications at all, while in countries like Japan and others those who teach children are qualified in psychiatry and psychology. "This is one profession where one has to have a lot of patience and the children are exposed to them and it's their qualities they acquire," was the statement he made.

The association approached Shahida Kamal - a member of the Commission and gave the complaint. "This statement by the actor is a shame for cultural Kerala and he has to withdraw it," said Kamal. Sreenivasan is an actor, writer and director and his films have won him a lot of acclaim.

