Popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu on Wednesday said he was moved beyond words to learn that his movie Srimanthudu was the inspiration behind the construction of a high school in Telangana's Kamareddy district. He took to Twitter to thank Subhash Reddy, a businessman and philanthropist, who had donated Rs 6 crore for the construction of a government school at Bibipet. "We are incredibly humbled Subhash Reddy 'garu'. You are a true hero.. We need more people like you," the actor tweeted. Kamal Haasan Turns 67: Mammootty, Mahesh Babu and Other Celebs Wish Ulaganayagan on His Birthday!

Mahesh Babu's tweet was in response to the inauguration of the school by the state's Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy. KTR, as the minister is popularly known, tweeted pictures of the school and the inauguration ceremony. During his speech, the minister revealed that Subhash Reddy had been inspired by the Mahesh Babu film. Anushka Shetty Announces New Film With Director Mahesh Babu P on Her 40th Birthday (Watch Video).

"Had I known this, I would have brought along Mahesh Babu," KTR said. "He would have been happy that, inspired by his movie, some people are doing such great work," he added. The minister said he would invite Mahesh Babu when the work on a junior college being also built in the area gets completed.

In his response, Mahesh Babu tweeted that he would attend the event with his entire team. "Will make sure to visit the college with my entire team of Srimanthudu once this noble project is completed," the actor said. KTR was all praise for the construction of a government school building on a par with a privately-run school. He said Subhash Reddy had set a new benchmark for government-run schools.

Check Out Mahesh Babu's Tweet Below:

Moved beyond words to learn that #Srimanthudu was an inspiration behind this school! We are incredibly humbled Subhash Reddy garu 🙏🙏🙏 You are a true HERO.. We need more people like you! https://t.co/iGIlK1VlsK pic.twitter.com/Y6DGFPoIuJ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 10, 2021

Released in 2015, 'Srimanthudu' is the story of a young man who inherits a business empire, adopts his ancestral village, and then tries to improve its infrastructure as well as the standard of living of the local people.

