Actress Sai Pallavi, whose Telugu film Thandel is all set to hit screens tomorrow, has disclosed that she has now taken to beekeeping as well. As part of the promotions of Thandel, the makers of the film asked fans on social media platforms to send in any questions that they might have for the film’s lead cast of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. ‘Thandel’ Trailer: Naga Chaitanya’s Love for Sai Pallavi Faces Heart-Wrenching Test as the Pakistani Police Threaten His Future (Watch Video).

Naga Chaitanya posed the questions sent in by fans to Sai Pallavi. Responding to a question from a fan on one other thing that she was passionate about other than acting, Sai Pallavi said, “Recently, I started bee keeping.” She then blushed and said, “ I am still not very good at it. I get stung a little but yeah, bee-keeping.” To another question on whether she had plans of directing a film someday, the actress laughed and said, “No.” However, Naga Chaitanya jokingly said that what the actress was saying was a lie as she had told him that she might direct one day and that she might cast him as well. ‘Ananya Panday Has More Spine’: Netizens Slam Sai Pallavi for Praising ‘Animal’ Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Unfiltered’ Voice at ‘Thandel’ Event (Watch Video).

Sai Pallavi on Her Passion for Beekeeping

Question: Apart from Acting, One thing that Sai Pallavi is Passionate about? 'Beekeeping' - #SaiPallavi She's really passionate about Coconut water, and going to sleep at 9 PM - #NagaChaitanya #Thandel #ThandelonFeb7th #Tupaki pic.twitter.com/0JRgjXjkmI — Tupaki (@tupaki_official) February 6, 2025

When another fan wanted to know what Sai Pallavi did during her free time and how she handled tough situations, Sai Pallavi said, “Free time, I like being to myself - alone. I watch movies. I can’t say I cook. I wish I could but I order. I go to my thottam (garden), and there is a lot of agricultural work happening there. I pick carrots, potatoes and passion fruit.“ Finally, to one question on how she liked boys to be dressed, Sai Pallavi said with a laugh, “That I don’t know but I like their clothes to be ironed. My whole family comes to me to iron their clothes. So, it is like an immediate reflex. ‘Your clothes are not ironed. I wish I could straighten it out.’ is what goes on in my mind.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).