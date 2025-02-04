Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya are reuniting as the lead pair in Thandel, a Telugu drama set against a backdrop of romance and socio-political themes. A pre-release event for the film was held a few days ago, with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the special guest of honour. While such events typically provide an opportunity for stars to praise the guest, lead actress Sai Pallavi’s words of admiration for Vanga have sparked controversy online, drawing negative reactions. ‘Thandel’ Trailer: Naga Chaitanya’s Love for Sai Pallavi Faces Heart-Wrenching Test as the Pakistani Police Threaten His Future.

Sai Pallavi, no stranger to making bold statements, described Vanga as "nice and refreshing," applauding him for having an "unfiltered" voice. She said, "Every director should have a voice within them, and yours is so unfiltered - on screen, in your interviews, and wherever you go. There’s absolutely no filter, and it’s so nice and refreshing to see someone who isn’t influenced by a lot of things around them."

Watch the Video Below:

"Every director should have a voice, and #SandeepReddyVanga has such a voice, being unfiltered on and off-screen without being influenced by many other things." - #SaiPallavi at #Thandel Jaathara Event. pic.twitter.com/0SDSWhuMzd — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) February 2, 2025

However, her comments did not sit well with netizens, especially considering her reputation as a feminist icon celebrated for her strong-mindedness and powerful roles in films like Gargi, Shyama Singha Roy, and Virata Parvam. In contrast, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has faced criticism for allegedly promoting toxic masculinity, misogyny, and domestic abuse in his films. His real-life statements have also been seen as reflective of the controversial themes he portrays on screen. #BoycottSaiPallavi Trends After Old Video of Sai Pallavi Goes Viral Allegedly Comparing Indian Army to 'Terrorist' Group.

Netizens React to Sai Pallavi's Statement

'Heights'

Praising a raging misogynist for his unapologetic misogynistic self is heights lmao https://t.co/K2IHwjTf09 — Shanaya 🍂 (@TweetMePlis) February 3, 2025

'Openly Praising a Misogynist'

just after doing a film like virataparvam girl signed two islamophobic films back to back and now openly praising a misogynist https://t.co/NLrJ2datZS — M🇵🇸🍉 (@m9632759) February 2, 2025

'No Surprise Coming From Her'

Sai Pallavi exemplifies how even an empathetic and well-intentioned person can fail to be sensitive without a solid understanding of socio-politics. This is no surprise coming from her. https://t.co/FVr8r8sKUY — Pooja Tharmarathinam (@PoojaPreethi94) February 3, 2025

'Not Principled Enough'

These last few days I have been thinking about how being generally good natured and nice is useless and dangerous if you are not shrewd enough or principled enough to detect and take a stand against bad actors (not like in the entertainment sense). https://t.co/oOa2ptVuPG — Ides of April (@idesofavril) February 3, 2025

'You Don't Need to Appease Him'

Sai Pallavi maa just because he came for your film's pre-release event you don't need to appease him fr 😐 https://t.co/sAKwP14JQK — Hara ✨ (@Mystic_riverrr) February 3, 2025

Some critics even drew comparisons to Ananya Panday, suggesting she displayed more spine than Sai Pallavi when she had the opportunity. They referenced an old clip from Koffee With Karan, where Panday openly criticised Vanga’s debut film Arjun Reddy (later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh), even with Vijay Deverakonda - her co-star in Liger and the lead actor of Arjun Reddy - sitting beside her.

Netizens Comparing Her to Ananya Panday

'Correct Opinion on Vanga's Films'

Only mainstream actress who had a correct opinion on vanga's films is Ananya Pandey, rest all are dumb. https://t.co/GMd7JnmCMi — R (@Yunhichalachal) February 3, 2025

'Only Reasonable Response to Vanga'

The only reasonable response to Vanga, love Ananya for saying it in front of Vijay toopic.twitter.com/rKtlwv1GIN https://t.co/Gj3ky1Ferd — Khush (@notsokhushh) February 3, 2025

'Ananya Panday Has More Spine Than Her'

so you’re telling me Ananya Pandey has more spine than her https://t.co/CMWIntEMwL — sree (@heartlathola) February 4, 2025

Speaking of Arjun Reddy, Vanga revealed at the Thandel event that he had initially considered Sai Pallavi for the female lead role, which eventually went to Shalini Pandey. However, he was advised against casting her, as he was told, "The girl won’t even wear sleeveless." This revelation added another layer to the ongoing discussion about Sai Pallavi’s comments and her alignment with Vanga’s cinematic vision.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).