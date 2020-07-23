Suriya Sivakumar, one of the top ruling stars in Tamil cinema, is turning 45 on July 23, 2020. On behalf of the entire LatestLY desk, we wish this handsome superstar Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Suriya is a lethal mix of classiness and massiness. As a star, we have seen him in some massy films like Singam saga, NGK etc. He also starred in experimental entertainers in films Ghajini and 24. And then as a producer, he has also backed acclaimed dramas. Happy Birthday Suriya: Mohanlal, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Others Extend Warm Wishes to the Actor on his Special Day (Read Tweets).

Now we have already talked about his best performances, his romantic roles and his massy songs. Now let's look at some of Suriya's memorable cameos that he done over his career.

June R

In Revathy's moving drama, Suriya had a memorable cameo as the suitor of Jyothika's character, who is there with her when she loses her surrogate mother.

Kuselan

Suriya had a blink-and-you-miss appearance in the "Cinema Cinema" song in this Rajinikanth-starrer. The song also has other cameo appearances from Dhanush, Khushbu Sundar, Sneha among others.

Manmadan Ambu

Suriya again played himself as he appeared in the song "Oyyale", where he shakes a leg with Trisha.

Ko

Jiiva's political thriller has this popular party song, "Aga Naga" that has plenty of cameo appearances, including Suriya. You can also spot his brother Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jai, Sasikumar,

Bharath, Tamannaah, Rima Kallingal, Anjali among others.

Avan Ivan

Suriya plays himself where he appears as a chief guest in a function that happens in the protagonists' village. Watch this scene for a wonderful performance by Vishal.

Chennaiyil Oru Naal

Suriya appears in the epilogue, in his famous Singam moustache, preaching a message of love and compassion in this remake of the Malayalam hit, Traffic.

Ninaithathu Yaaro

In another blink and you miss appearance, Suriya plays himself as one of the celeb attendees at the screening of the protagonist's debut film.

Pasanga 2

This loveable kiddo entertainer as Suriya in an extended cameo as a child psychiatrists. His scenes with Amala Paul, who plays his wife, are quite lovely to watch.

Kadaikutty Singam

Suriya once again appeared as himself sharing screen with his brother Karthi, plays the lead in this action entertainer.

So which cameo of Suriya's is your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

