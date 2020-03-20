Suriya’s 2D Entertainment Stops Filming and Post Production of Ongoing Projects Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Suriya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

2D Entertainment, established in 2013, is a film production and distribution company established by Kollywood superstar Suriya Sivakumar. Several films has been produced under this banner. It includes Pasanga 2, Magalir Mattum, Jackpot, among others. Currently the film that would be produced under this banner is Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru. This Tamil film is currently under post-production stage, however, all the works have been called off due to coronavirus scare in the country. Soorarai Pottru: This Still Of Suriya with Aparna Balamurali Is Winning Hearts!

The team of 2D Entertainment issued a statement in which it mentioned that they are stopping all the filming and post-production of ongoing projects due to COVID-19 outbreak. The statement read, “In view of the pandemic COVID19throughout the world, considering the safety of our cast, crew and the public in general, we have stopped filming and post-production of ongoing projects, commencing today, 19th March 2020 until 31st March 2020. Restrain is the most effective way to combat Coronavirus.” Soorarai Pottru: Suriya Starrer Based On Captain GR Gopinath's Life to Release in Kannada?

Here’s The Statement Issued By 2D Entertainment

It’s time to fight #COVID19 together … Let's all take precautionary measures during this global crisis and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/zXt6hHdEZm — 2D Entertainment (@2D_ENTPVTLTD) March 19, 2020

Regarding Soorarai Pottru, the film is directed by Sudha Kongara. Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali is paired opposite Suriya in this movie. The film also features Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal. The other actors who also would be seen playing a key role include Mohan Babu, Sampath Raj and Vivek Prasanna. Soorarai Pottru’s Telugu version has been titled as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. This film will also be dubbed in Kannada language as well. Soorarai Pottru is expected to hit the screens on April 9. However, due to coronavirus outbreak, one can expect changes in the film’s release date.