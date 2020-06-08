Thala Ajith’s Film Citizen Completes 19 Years Of Release; Fans Trend #19YrsOfGOATCitizen On Twitter (View Posts)

Thala Ajith In Citizen Movie (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thala Ajith starrer Citizen had released on June 8, 2001. It has been 19 years since the film hit the big screens and fans of the Kollywood superstar are reminiscing some of the amazing moments from the film. Fans are adding the acronym GOAT, which stands for Greatest Of All Time, and using the hashtag #19YrsOfGOATCitizen on Twitter. Ajith is one of the most popular actors of Tamil Cinema and his contributions in Kollywood have always been cherished. Valimai: Boney Kapoor Gives an Update on Thala Ajith's Next, Says the Shooting is Half Complete.

The Tamil film Citizen was helmed by Saravana Subbiah and it also featured Meena, Vasundhara Das and Nagma in key roles. Thala Ajith was seen playing four different roles in this movie – Arivanandham, Anthony, Abdullah and Subramaniam. His various identities in this action thriller had left the audience mighty impressed. Fans are sharing numerous stills and videos from this blockbuster film and some are even saying, that they are looking forward to Ajith’s future films. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by Twitterati. Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai to Release on May 1, 2021?

On the work front, Thala Ajith was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, which was a remake of the Hindi film Pink. His upcoming release is Valimai. The makers are yet to announce the release date of this movie. Keep watching this space for further updates from the world of entertainment.