In what can be termed as a piece of shocking news, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati's upcoming film Master has been leaked online before its release. The flick is slated to hit the theatres on January 13, 2020. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie has high expectations attached to it as two big superstars will be seen in a single frame. Two days prior to the film's release, few scenes including the opening sequence have been leaked online. Reports suggest that the video was recorded amid a screening organised for distributors. However, when this news reached to the filmmaker, he requested all to not share the clips. Master Poster: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi Look Gritty As They Fight It Out in an Intense Action Sequence!

Lokesh in his tweet mentioned how the Master team has worked hard for 1.5 years to bring a cinematic experience for fans and urged them to not promote piracy by spreading the leaked version on the internet. "Dear all It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours (sic)," he wrote. Master: Setback for Thalapathy Vijay Fans in Kerala! Theatres To Not Reopen in the State For This Reason.

Check Out The Tweet:

Dear all It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Earlier, Master was supposed to make it to the silversceen on April 9, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film got a new date and will now release during the time of Pongal. Produced by Xavier Britto, the film will also see Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. So, what's your take on Master's leaked news? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

