Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's starrer Master is all set to make it to the silver screens on January 13, 2021. And so, with an aim to create buzz among the fans, the makers ahead of the release shared a new poster featuring the two leads. There's a lot of hopes attached to this film as it is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also will see two superstars in one frame. The latest poster out sees the two actors amid a fighting sequence. The photo is shot from the top angle. On Master’s Release Date, Makers of Thalapathy Vijay Release a New Poster; Fans Share How They Miss Celebrating #MasterFDFS Due To Coronavirus Lockdown.

Elaborating on it, Vijay can be seen looking upwards and almost winning in the battle whereas Vijay Sethupathi is all bruised and screaming in pain. Every day the makers are making sure to drop something or the other related to the flick with an aim that the movie trends. Apart from Tamil, the flick is also set to release on other languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada. We feel this one is going to be a blockbuster. Master: Setback for Thalapathy Vijay Fans in Kerala! Theatres To Not Reopen in the State For This Reason.

Check Out The Poster:

Earlier, pictures and videos from a few theatres were all over the internet, which saw many youngsters crowding to buy tickets for Master. It showed none following the social distancing guidelines. Apart from the leads, Master will also see Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj playing key roles. Stay tuned!

