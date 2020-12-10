Thalapthy Vijay's movies always create a huge stir amongst the fans. The actor will be seen in Master next and his fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of this film. But while the fans embrace themselves to see Vijay on the screen, he has signed yet another film. Thalapthy's 65th film is finally happening, the announcement of which was made by the film's production house Sun Pictures. The team took to Twitter to share a power-packed video and announce the film. Master Second Look: Thalapathy Vijay has the Perfect Pongal Treat for his Fans.

The video shared by Sun Picture shows Vijay being welcomed by the team. He is seen discussing something with the CEO of Sun Pictures, Kalanithi Maran, and is joined by director Nelson Dilipkumar. The three look excited as they shake hands in agreement. The background then changes to a lot of guns and an energetic background music plays in the back. Going by the guns and bullets in the video, we think the film will be action-packed.

Earlier this year, Vijay was called by the IT department over tax evasion charges. He was subjected to an IT raid in connection with the success of his previous film, Bigil and was asked to appear for questioning within the next three days of the summon. He had to cancel the shoot to finish the IT department formalities in Chennai. The summon came after the Income Tax personnel conducted raids at financier Anbu Chezhiyan's and his aide Saravanan's properties. Thalapathy Vijay Questioned by Income Tax Officers on the Sets of Master?

Vijay had posted a picture after he came back from the question which became the most retweeted picture of 2020. He was shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master in Neyveli and had clicked a picture with his fans there. Vijay got on a bus as thousands of fans cheered for him in the back in the picture. Vijay's tweet has been retweeted more than 145,000 times so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).