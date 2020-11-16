Thaman S is a popular music composer and he is widely known for his works in Telugu and Tamil Cinema. He has also composed songs for a few Hindi and Kannada films too. He was only 11 when he entered the music industry as a supporting musician with the film Bhairava Dweepam that released in 1994. Thaman, who considers Mani Sharma his guru, is an established music director today, composed songs for some of the hit films. Vijay and S Thaman to Team Up for the First Time for Thalapathy 65?

Thaman S is the grandson of veteran director Ghantasala Balaramayya. His parents Ghantasala Siva Kumar and Ghantasala Savitri were a drummer and playback singer, respectively. The 37-year-old composer is married to playback singer Sri Vardhini. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the composed by him.

Dookudu – Thaman composed the music for this Mahesh Babu starrer. The soundtrack consisted of six songs and they were a huge hit.

Sarrainodu – Starring Allu Arjun in the lead, Thaman composed the film’s music and background score. This was the second time that the actor and music composer had teamed up for a film after Race Gurram.

Golmaal Again – Thaman composed the title track, sung by Brijesh Shandilya and Aditi Singh Sharma, of this Hindi film. The foot tapping number was a huge hit!

Bhaagamathie – The music of this Anushka Shetty starrer was again composed by this popular composer. The movie and the songs turned was a hit among the audience.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – This was the third time that Thaman was teaming up with Allu Arjun and second time with director Trivikram. All the seven songs of this film were chartbuster.

These are some of the popular tracks composed by Thaman S. Here’s wishing the popular music composer of South Cinema a very happy birthday!

