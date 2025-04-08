Born on April 8, 1983, in Chennai, India, Allu Arjun is one of the rare stars in Indian cinema who truly deserves the title of a ‘Pan-India’ superstar. Though primarily a Telugu film actor, he currently reigns as one of India’s biggest stars, thanks to the phenomenal success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which shattered box office records. The son of producer Allu Aravind, nephew (by marriage) of megastar Chiranjeevi, and cousin to fellow star Ram Charan, Allu Arjun began his film journey as a child artist before making his adult debut in the 2003 film Gangotri. ‘Pushpa 2’ Star Allu Arjun Confirmed for Atlee’s Ambitious Two-Hero Period Saga Film; Pre-Production Begins April-May 2025 – Reports.

However, it was the 2004 film Arya that turned him into a youth icon. The film’s massive success, especially the hit song "Aa Ante Amalapuram," helped establish his appeal beyond the Telugu-speaking states, with the Hindi-dubbed version also finding an audience on television.

Allu Arjun’s charismatic screen presence, natural acting talent, and sensational dance moves made him immensely popular not just in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but also in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. His hit films include Arya (2004), Bunny (2005), Parugu (2008), Race Gurram (2014), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). The latter gained significant traction during the pandemic lockdown, becoming one of the most streamed Indian films—paving the way for Pushpa: The Rise (2021), which catapulted him to nationwide fame. His performance won him the National Award for Best Actor - the first for a Telugu actor - while the massive success of Pushpa 2 cemented his place as India’s highest-grossing star.

As Allu Arjun turns 43, we look back at five of his biggest box office hits and where you can stream them.

5. Duvvada Jagannadham

Allu Arjun in Duvvada Jagannadham

Worldwide Gross: INR 119 crore

This action-packed entertainer, also starring Pooja Hegde, features Allu Arjun as a Brahmin cook who moonlights as a vigilante named DJ, fighting corruption with flair. The film was a decent success, and the song "Seeti Maar" became a viral sensation - so much so that Salman Khan attempted to recreate it (unsuccessfully) in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Duvvada Jagannadham is streaming on Zee5 and JioHotstar.

4. Sarrainodu

Allu Arjun in Sarrainodu

Worldwide Gross: INR 126 crore

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, this mass-action film stars Allu Arjun as an ex-army man who takes the law into his own hands to bring down powerful wrongdoers. With Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role, the film became a hit for its high-octane action and commercial appeal. Sarrainodu is streaming on SunNXT.

3. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Worldwide Gross: INR 269.35 crore

Reuniting with Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun stars in this family entertainer directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Also featuring Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Sachin Khedekar, the film is considered one of Allu Arjun’s finest performances. The music, composed by Thaman S, was a massive hit. Its Hindi remake, Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan, failed to replicate its success. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is streaming on Netflix.

2. Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise

Worldwide Gross: INR 350.1 crore

This film marked a turning point in Allu Arjun’s career, transforming him into a national phenomenon. His portrayal of Pushparaj, a sandalwood smuggler in Sukumar’s gritty action drama, struck a chord across India. The Hindi version of the film surprisingly outperformed its Telugu counterpart, and Arjun’s mannerisms, dialogues, and songs became pop culture staples. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, it was a box office juggernaut. Pushpa: The Rise is streaming on Prime Video.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Worldwide Gross: INR 1742.1 crore

As anticipated, the sequel became an even bigger success, breaking box office records to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever. While it may not have been as tightly written as its predecessor, the film made up for it with massive set-pieces, whistle-worthy moments, and more of the stylised antics that fans adored. It firmly established Allu Arjun as a mass icon on a national scale. Pushpa 2: The Rule is streaming on Netflix. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise.

Following Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is reportedly set to team up with director Atlee for a massive project with a rumoured budget exceeding INR 500 crore. Reports suggest he may play a dual role in what could be yet another record-breaking outing for the stylish star.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).