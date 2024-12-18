The makers of Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have announced that the second song Shiva Shakti will be unveiled at the divine ghats of Kashi. Today, the makers announced the launch of “Shiva Shakti” will be on December 22 at the ghats of Kashi. The song is expected to be both musically entrancing and visually stunning, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Srikakulam and the ancient Sri Mukhalingam Shiva temple. The choreography for this “Jathara” song was done by Sekhar Master. ‘Thandel’ Release Date: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Action Drama To Arrive in the Theatres on THIS Date – Check New Poster.

The poster for “Shiva Shakti” adds to the intrigue, with Chaitanya and Pallavi captured in powerful Shiva and Shakti poses, gazing at each other with intense focus. Surrounded by a massive crowd, their traditional attire and the vibrant atmosphere of the Jathara bring the spiritual theme of the song to life.

'Thandel' Song 'Shiva Shakti' to Unveil at Kashi Ghats

#ShivaShakti - Aadhipremika.#Thandel second single #ShivaShakti out on 22nd Dec in Telugu, Hindi & Tamil 👁️ Grand Launch at the Divine Ghats of Kashi 🔱 More details soon. pic.twitter.com/ZfwFJz2AqW — Thandel (@ThandelTheMovie) December 18, 2024

The song has been shot on a grand scale with a big budget, making it the most expensive track for Chaitanya so far.

The movie also boasts a notable crew, with National award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad scoring the music, Shamdat handling the cinematography, and National-award-winning Naveen Nooli is the editor. Srinagendra Tangala heads the art department.

“Thandel” is getting ready for release on February 7, 2025.

The film features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, with Chandoo Mondeti serving as the writer and director. Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, the movie boasts an exceptional technical crew.

“Thandel” is an action drama about a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters.

Chaitanya, who is the son of actor Nagarjuna, made his acting debut in 2009 with Josh. He was then seen in Ye Maaya Chesave, 100% Love, Tadakha, Manam, Premam, Majili, Venky Mama, Love Story and Bangarraju. Thandel: Makers Release Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s BTS Stills From the Sets of Chandoo Mondeti’s Upcoming Film (View Pics).

He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and recently tied-the-knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

