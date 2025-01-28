Shruti Haasan, born on January 28, 1986, in Chennai, is a multi-talented actress, singer, and music composer. She hails from a prominent family in the Indian film industry; her father is the legendary actor Kamal Haasan, and her mother, Sarika, is a renowned actress. Growing up in this artistic environment, Shruti was naturally drawn to the world of music and cinema. Her passion for singing became evident at a young age, and she made her debut as a playback singer when she was just six years old. Shruti Haasan Birthday: From Gabbar Singh To Race Gurram, 5 Commercially Successful Films Of The Stunning Actress!

Shruti Haasan’s Singing Debut

At the age of six, Shruti Haasan made her singing debut with the film Thevar Magan, which was released in 1992. Directed by Bharathan, the film was written and produced by Shruti’s father, Kamal Haasan, who also played one of the leads. Ilaiyaraaja composed the soundtrack, and Shruti sang one version of the song “Potri Paadadi Penne”. In 1997, she sang the song “Chupdi Chachi” alongside Aditya Narayan for her father’s film Chachi 420, a remake of the Tamil movie Avvai Shanmughi. Haasan went on to work as a music director for her father's production Unnaipol Oruvan (2009) and has since formed her own music band. Shruti Haasan Birthday: Check Out Her Best Fashion Statements!

Shruti Haasan’s versatility is evident not only in her singing but also in her acting career. Her notable films include Luck (Hindi), Gabbar Singh (Telugu), Premam (Telugu), Vedalam (Tamil), among others. As Shruti Haasan celebrates her birthday today, fans and industry colleagues alike send their heartfelt wishes to the talented star. Here's wishing Shruti Haasan a very happy birthday, with continued success in all her future endeavours, both in music and film.

