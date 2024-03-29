Siddhu Jonnalgadda and Anupama Parameswaran's Tillu Square were released in the theatres on March 29. The Telugu language movie directed by Mallik Ram is touted as a romance comedy that marks the sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu. Alongside Siddhu and Anupama, the movie also stars Muralidhar Goud and Praneeth Reddy Kaleem in pivotal roles. Produced by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas, the movie has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Tillu Square has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamirockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Tillu Square Release Trailer: Siddu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran’s Telugu Rom-Com Is Full of Action, Romance and Quirky One-Liners (Watch Video).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch the Trailer for Tillu Square Here:

The upcoming movie revolves around DJ Tillu's life and how it changes after he meets Lilly. He also witnesses a murder, which lands him in trouble. The comedy-drama promises to be a rollercoaster of entertainment, just like its predecessor, DJ Tillu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).