Independence Day is all about celebrating the diversity of India. As a treat for the 74th Independence Day of India, composer A R Rahman has now released the "Together As One" song. A special anthem that brings together 65 singers singing the song in five languages. The song is a new version of famed film's Roja's "Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai." The song has been curated by The United Singers Charitable Trust, which was formed recently with singers Srinivas, P Unnikrishnan, Sujatha, Rahul Nambiar and Ranjith as the core members. Independence Day 2020 Greetings: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Other South Celebs Share Heartfelt Wishes on 15th August.

Sharing the song, A R Rahman took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy to be releasing #TogetherAsOne, a track of unity during these difficult times! 65 Singers have come together to present this Thamizha Thamizha reprise for a very important cause." The song was also shared by actor Ram Charan on his Twitter account. The song brings together veteran artists from the South music industry such as SP Balasubrahmanyam, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Chithra KAnitha Karthikeyan, Arvind Venugopal among others. The song has been sung in five languages including - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Check Out the Song Here:

The YouTube description of the song also revealed that the song was curated with artists singing from their homes. It reads, "USCT brings to you #TogetherAsOne, presented to you by the collective effort of 65 singers completely executed, shot and produced from their respective homes given the pandemic situation." Independence Day 2020: From Manoj Bajpayee's 1971 To Deepika Padukone's Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, 5 Underrated Patriotic Films.

We have to say this is an amazing way to Independence Day. Earlier this morning, actors from the South industry such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan among others took to social media to share warm greetings for the celebration of Independence Day.

