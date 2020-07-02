Master is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, this film was scheduled to be released on April 9. But due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the makers had no choice but to postpone the release date as all the cinema halls were shut down and lockdown was imposed in the country and in many other regions around the world. After seeing the lead actors’ looks in the film, fans have been eagerly waiting for the makers to drop the teaser or trailer. But looks like movie buffs will have to wait a little longer for it. Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Master to Have a pan-India Release.

Although the teaser and trailer of Master is yet to be dropped online, here is an intriguing update on Vijay Sethupathi’s character in the film. It is known that the Makkal Selvan of Kollywood would be playing a negative role in the film. Elaborating more about his character, Sethupathi in a recent interaction with a portal stated that he’s playing a very cruel role in the movie, reports FilmiBeat. He further stated that his character is pure evil, extremely ruthless, a sadistic villain. After seeing the ‘bloody’ good poster of Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay, it was known that there is going to be a face-off between the two actors, who share a great rapport off screen. Pic of Vijay Sethupathi Kissing Thalapathy Vijay from the Sets of Master Goes Viral.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-thriller is produced by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators. The makers have confirmed that the film will not skip theatrical release.

